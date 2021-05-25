(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused the online retail giant of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers.

Amazon’s contract provisions and policies applied to third-party sellers have led to artificially high prices and allowed the company to build monopoly power, Karl Racine said.

The lawsuit is the sixth antitrust case against a major U.S. tech company filed in the last year by state and federal officials. The U.S. Justice Department and a group of states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google last year, accusing the company of abusing its dominance in internet search. That case was followed by two separate complaints against Google filed by other states over search and digital advertising. The Federal Trade Commission and a nationwide coalition of states sued Facebook Inc. in December in separate complaints that seek to break up the company.

