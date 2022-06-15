(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden who has been at the forefront of the US pandemic response, tested positive for Covid-19.

Fauci, who’s also director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is fully vaccinated and has already been boosted twice, the agency said Wednesday in a statement. The 81-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home, according to the statement. More than two years into the pandemic, it’s the first time he’s been known to have the virus.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with Biden or other senior administration officials, according to a release. Concerns over the 79-year-old president’s vulnerability to infection began mounting earlier this week when Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for Covid -- his second time catching the virus in less than a month. Becerra previously had Covid in May while traveling in Berlin ahead of G7 meetings with other health officials.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced Monday he had tested positive for Covid, his second time catching the virus this year. Trudeau was in Los Angeles last week with Biden for the Summit of the Americas.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.