(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia opened lower after heavy selling in US stocks and long-dated Treasuries as investors digested data showing a hot US labor market that will keep pressure on the Federal Reserve to maintain restrictive policy.

Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia fell alongside Hong Kong share futures while Taiwan’s markets will be closed Thursday as Typhoon Khanun approaches, according to a statement from the stock exchange. The S&P 500 declined 1.4% Wednesday, its worst day since April, stemming a recent rally partly driven by investor demand for artificial intelligence stocks.

That excitement appeared to abate as the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2% and Qualcomm Inc. slid on a tepid revenue forecast in late Wednesday trading. The VIX index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” rose sharply to levels not seen since late May. US equity futures edged higher in early Asian trade.

“We’re seeing the negative reaction overnight, harking back to the perception that we’re fully valued in the US,” said Lucy Meagher, investment adviser for Evans and Partners Pty Ltd in an interview with Bloomberg Television. She supports a rotation into small-caps from large-caps and away from US stocks into emerging markets. ““It’s a riskier time to be in the mega-caps.”

Selling in Treasuries pushed the 10-year yields to the highest since November. The selling was helped along by private payrolls data that showed US companies added 324,000 new jobs last month, well in advance of consensus forecasts of 190,000 roles.

Shorter-dated Treasuries rallied, steepening the yield curve. Sudden steepening in the curve from an inverted position has been followed by a meaningful drop in the equity market, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “There are some developments to be concerned about, including the recent rise in Treasury yields. The steepening of the yield curve — from an inverted position — is bearish, not bullish for the stock market.”

Investors also digested news that the Treasury will issue $103 billion of securities next week, spanning 3-, 10- and 30-year notes. The quarterly issuance is up from $96 billion last time, and slightly more than forecast.

The dollar was steady after a two-day rally in muted currency market trading. The yen held just above 143 per dollar.

The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates 25 basis points to 5.25% later today. Speculation is also growing that it will surprise economists by signaling an increase to the pace of bond sales as it looks to reduce its outsized footprint in the market.

In corporate news, PayPal Holdings Inc. said a key measure of profits shrank in the second quarter as the company had to set aside more money to cover souring loans it has made to merchants. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. reported sales and profit for the second quarter that beat analyst expectations.

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on Apple Inc. earnings due Thursday. The iPhone maker is expected to report its third consecutive year-over-year revenue decline. Amazon.com Inc. will also report quarterly results Thursday with investors and analysts closely watching its cloud computing business.

Elsewhere, oil was rose slightly after a two-day selloff, gold edged over $1935 per ounce and Bitcoin traded just above $29,000.

Key events this week:

China Caixin Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, productivity, factory orders, ISM Services, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:24 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.6%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0940

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2003 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6536

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $29,185.71

Ether was little changed at $1,841.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.640%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $79.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,936.72 an ounce

