(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were primed to open higher Monday as positive momentum from a rally on Wall Street and signs of moderating US inflation underpinned support for global stocks.

Futures contracts for equities in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all pointed to early gains, as did a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies, which advanced 1% on Friday. Tesla Inc. delivering a record number of cars worldwide in the second quarter was also likely to support its suppliers in Asia.

The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% last week and notched its best ever first-half of a year, with Apple Inc. hitting the $3 trillion milestone along the way. The S&P 500 reached the highest since April 2022 and posted its best first half since 2019.

Traders were encouraged as data showed inflation is moderating, even if that comes at the expense of growth. The personal consumption expenditures price index, one of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauges, rose 0.1% in May. From a year ago, the measure stepped down to 3.8%, the smallest annual advance in more than two years.

This kept action in the bond market subdued Friday after what was an eventful first half for the rates market. The Treasury 10-year yields ended little changed a 3.84% and the two-year rate at 4.90%. Yields on Australian government bonds declined as trading got underway in Asia.

Major currencies were confined to narrow ranges versus the dollar early Monday after a gauge of greenback strength slipped 0.3% Friday, extending this year’s losses.

Oil was little changed as the second half kicked off, with traders focused on challenges to demand and a complex supply outlook.

Investors in Asia will be watching for official manufacturing purchase managers’ indexes across a host of economies Monday, along with readings for the China’s Caixin manufacturing PMI. The China data is expected to underscore the view that the world’s second-largest economy is still struggling to rebound.

Traders will also be weighing the implications of Chinese President Xi Jinping elevating a long-serving technocrat as the central bank’s top Communist Party official, which may indicate no drastic shifts in policy for now.

Stocks decoupling

From the US to markets around the world, the rally in equities has generated concern as well a celebration, given how much it appears to have decoupled from a worsening economic backdrop.

Nearly $5 trillion has been added to the value of companies in the Nasdaq 100 since the start of the year, with the tech-heavy gauge defying bubble warnings and jumping almost 40%. The advance in the most-influential group in the S&P 500 helped push the index up 16% in 2023. Gains have been even more pronounced when narrowed down to the megacap space — which has soared 74%.

While history shows that first-half rallies in the Nasdaq 100 of at least 10% are followed by returns averaging about 14% over the second half of the year, there’s worry over valuations. This has recently spurred a surge in bearish bets against the largest tech companies. Short interest as a percentage of shares available to trade is near 12-month highs for Microsoft Corp., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., according to data compiled by S3 Partners.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone manufacturing PMI, Monday

UK S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

US Independence Day national holiday. Financial markets closed, Tuesday

China Caixin services and composite PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

OPEC International Seminar, speakers including OPEC+ oil ministers, kicks off in Vienna, Wednesday

FOMC issues minutes on June policy meeting, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams in “fireside chat” at meeting of the Central Bank Research Association at the New York Fed, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, trade, ISM services, job openings, Thursday

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks on a panel about the policy challenges for central banks at CEBRA meeting, Thursday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde addresses REAIX 2023 event in Aix-en-Provence, France, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:11 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0910

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2707 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6662

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $30,600.58

Ether rose 1.1% to $1,939.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.84% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $70.33 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.