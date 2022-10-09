(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to fall Monday amid intensifying concern over the impact of tightening monetary policy after strong labor market data reinforced expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Equities futures pointed lower in Australia and Hong Kong. Markets will be closed for holidays in Japan and the US while Chinese investors return from a week-long break, just as Covid cases rebound ahead of a Congress that’s set to give Xi Jinping a third term.

Treasury yields gained on Friday after the labor figures solidified wagers that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time next month. Almost 95% of the companies in the S&P 500 fell and the Nasdaq 100 sank nearly 4%. US stock futures declined Monday in Asian trading.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said rates need to rise to around 4.5% over time, but the pace and ultimate peak of the tightening campaign will hinge on how the economy performs. Several officials recently delivered a resolutely hawkish message that price pressures remain elevated and they won’t be deterred from raising rates by volatility in financial markets.

All eyes will now be on this week’s US inflation data after a hotter-than-expected reading in August tempered hopes of a nascent slowdown. Separately, minutes from the Fed’s September meeting will give clues into the central bank’s tolerance for economic pain.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, Delta Air Lines, Fast Retailing, Infosys, PepsiCo, TSMC, Tata Consultancy, UnitedHealth, U.S. Bancorp, Walgreens Boots, Wells Fargo, Wipro

Fed’s Lael Brainard and Charles Evans speak, Monday

IMF’s World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Report, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester speaks, Tuesday

BOE’s Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1% as of 7:06 a.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.9%

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% on Friday

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%. The S&P 500 fell 2.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% on Friday

The euro fell 0.1% to $0.9732

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1251 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $19,433

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,318.29

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose 6 basis points to 3.91%

The US 10-year Treasury yield increased 6 basis points to 3.88% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $92.77 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,694.82 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.