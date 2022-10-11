(Bloomberg) -- The dollar erased an advance and the pound swung to a gain after a report that raised the prospect of the Bank of England extending its emergency bond buying. US stock futures jumped and Asian equity markets pared losses amid a shift in risk sentiment.

The Financial Times report indicated the BOE had briefed bankers that its bond buying program to stave off a crisis in UK pensions could persist beyond its Oct. 14 deadline. This ran counter to comments on Tuesday from the Governor Andrew Bailey urging investors to prepare for the program to stop this week.

The unwinding in market moves on Wednesday arrested the greenback’s rally while shares in mainland China and South Korea edged higher. Equities in Hong Kong remained lower. The 10-year Treasury yield fell after closing at a fresh decade high on Tuesday.

The changes failed to move the yen, which remained around levels that have previously triggered intervention as investors prepare for higher US rates while the Bank of Japan sticks with ultra-easy policy.

“I don’t see any imbalances yet that would cause a pivot from the Fed,” Citigroup Inc. economist Veronica Clark said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed will pay attention to global financial stability concerns, a strong dollar is part of that, but it’s ultimately going to be domestic conditions and what the Fed is seeing on inflation.”

Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco, said in a note that while world economy is slowing after rate hikes, there is yet to be a meaningful decline in inflation. “This is an extraordinary monetary policy tightening environment and we are waiting to see if something breaks globally,” she said. “The UK has come close.”

Elsewhere, oil dropped for a third day on escalating concerns about a global slowdown, with US President Joe Biden saying a recession was possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened further missile attacks on Ukraine after hitting Kyiv and other cities in the most intense barrage of strikes since the first days of its invasion.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week include: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

FOMC minutes for September meeting, Wednesday

US PPI, mortgage applications, Wednesday

OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, Wednesday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman and Neel Kashkari speak

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bankers meet, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 6:55 a.m. London time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

The Topix Index was little changed

The S&P ASX Index rose less than 0.1%

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.1%

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $0.9721

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.1642 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.1012

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $19,118.8

Ether rose 0.9% to $1,293.32

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.93%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 3.95%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $89.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,669.93 an ounce

