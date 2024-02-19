(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc shares rose after trial data showed Tagrisso slowed disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer in another win for the pharmaceutial giant’s blockbuster drug.

The trial looked at Tagrisso as a maintenance therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and a specific genetic mutation, where there is no targeted treatment available.

AstraZeneca said the trial showed a statistically significant and highly clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival for patients whose cancer was unable to be removed by surgery and had responded to initial chemoradiation. This is is when patients have chemotherapy alongside radiotherapy.

Tagrisso, alongside chemotherapy, was also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 16, for advanced, non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca’s shares rose as much as 3.9% in early London trading.

The results from the trial would be a “really important catalyst” for the Tagrisso franchise, AstraZeneca’s Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of the oncology business, had said at the company’s full-year earnings.

Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot is reaping the benefits of his bet on cancer, with AstraZeneca having invested heavily in this area, including through collaborations with companies such as Daiichi Sankyo Co. One of the drugs under that partnership — Dato-DXd — was accepted for regulatory review in the US, the companies said on Monday.

The trial results on Monday “represent a major advance” for patients, said Suresh Ramalingam, the principal investigator in the trial. Ramalingam said it showed that Tagrisso could be the first targeted treatment option for patients with stage 3 of the disease. Data from the trial will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with regulators, AstraZeneca said.

The results also showed “a favourable trend” for overall survival but the company said the data wasn’t mature enough at the time of the analysis.

The cancer drug is already AstraZeneca’s top oncology earner, bringing in 13% of the company’s sales in 2023.

