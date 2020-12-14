(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s shares slumped to an eight-month low after it agreed to buy Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $39 billion in cash and stock, in what would be the U.K. pharma giant’s biggest deal ever.

The shares fell as much as 9.2% and touched their lowest level since April. The stock has also been under pressure recently amid questions surrounding the efficacy of AstraZeneca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine and the way the late-stage trials were handled.

The shares had pared their decline to 5.7% by 8:10 a.m. in London.

The offer, announced Saturday, would provide a 45% premium to Alexion’s closing price on Friday. Adding the specialist in immunology and treatments for rare diseases would be the largest deal for AstraZeneca since it was founded in a 1999 combination of British and Swedish companies.

