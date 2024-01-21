(Bloomberg) -- Australia ordered a ship transporting sheep and cattle to return to the country after turmoil in the Red Sea led to the livestock carrier diverting from its original destination in the Middle East toward Africa.

The exporter has been told to immediately return the animals to Australia to ensure their health and welfare, according to a statement from the agriculture department on Saturday. The livestock are on the Bahijah, which left Fremantle port in Western Australia for Aqaba, Jordan, on Jan. 5.

The agriculture department also said that biosecurity risks associated with the livestock and the vessel had been considered, but the agency hasn’t identified any basis on which these couldn’t be managed within Australia.

The Australian government is seeking to phase out the export of sheep by sea to improve animal welfare, following concerns over previous livestock deaths during transport. The live sheep trade has dwindled over the past 20 years.

