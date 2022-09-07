(Bloomberg) -- White House aide Peter Harrell is set to depart within the next two months, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest change to President Joe Biden’s team of national security aides.

Harrell serves as senior director for international economics and competitiveness on the National Security Council. It’s part of a larger reshuffling within the international economics team as they work on energy, an oil price cap and economic sanctions.

Jennifer Harris will no longer be senior director for international economics and labor, but remains at the White House. Her next role remains unclear, according to one person familiar with the staff changes.

Harrell will be replaced on an interim basis by Christina Segal-Knowles, who served as special assistant to the president for international economics during Barack Obama’s administration, the people said.

Melanie Nakagawa, who was senior director for climate and energy, also departed recently. Stephanie Epner is serving in that role on an interim basis.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

