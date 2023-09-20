Biden Will Attend Two Campaign Fundraisers in New York Wednesday

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will attend a New York campaign fundraiser hosted by food security expert Amy Goldman Fowler on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fundraiser, part of a money-raising blitz for Biden’s 2024 reelection bid, will be hosted at Fowler’s residence, which she shares with her husband, Cary Fowler, who helped found the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Biden will also attend a second event that will be attended by Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP Chairman Brad Karp and Marc Greenwald of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the people said.

Amy Goldman Fowler is an author, a local food proponent and an expert on seeds, while Cary Fowler currently serves as the US special envoy for global food security, a position he took following his role in establishing the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, an Arctic repository that preserves seeds for some of the world’s most valuable crops. The vault is intended as a last resort in the event of a doomsday event that impacts agriculture.

The campaign events are among four Biden is holding this week in New York during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of a quarterly fundraising deadline on Sept. 30.

On Monday, Biden attended a fundraiser hosted by prominent Black business leaders, including General Catalyst Partners LLC Chairman and former American Express Co. CEO Kenneth Chenault, Recognize Partners LP co-founder Charles Phillips, Jr., former Darden Restaurants Inc. CEO Clarence Otis, and former Merck & Co. Inc. CEO Kenneth Frazier.

Biden also spoke at a Monday event featuring performances from prominent Broadway stars including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sara Bareilles.

