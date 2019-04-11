(Bloomberg) -- Investors are never short of trading ideas in China’s $7.6 trillion stock market. On Thursday, they found inspiration in a very far off place, in the form of a super-massive black hole.

Companies linked to space telescopes and optical lenses bucked broader market declines after scientists released the first-ever image of a black hole. Phenix Optical Co. surged by the 10 percent daily limit in Shanghai to the highest since June. Zhejiang Southeast Space Frame Co. jumped as much as 10 percent, while Shanghai Moons’ Electric Co., whose products are used in China’s Fast radio telescope project, climbed more than 4 percent before paring gains.

China’s mom-n-pop investors are no strangers to some quirky trading, from buying stocks with names that sound like U.S. President Donald Trump to those that share the same Chinese character as the surname of the country’s securities regulator. Companies with even the loosest links to next-generation 5G networks were among favorites this year, though that trade quickly unraveled.

Zhejiang Southeast and Shanghai Moons’ weren’t alone in turning lower after an early surge. Hytera Communications Corp., which develops radio terminals and wireless communication products, went from a 4 percent gain to a 2.2 percent loss.

“The trade is just going to be a flash in the pan, a result of China’s typical retail-dominant market structure,” said Dai Ming, a Shanghai-based fund manager with Hengsheng Asset Management Co., adding that companies won’t get a sales boost. “It’s always a game of hot potato, and the last ones left with them are doomed.”

