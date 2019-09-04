BNN Bloomberg celebrated its 20th anniversary of serving Canadian investors and business decision makers with a special edition of Market Call on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and launched a new digital data platform.

The Market Call special looked back on BNN Bloomberg’s evolution over two decades from its initial launch in 1999 as Report on Business Television, to its collaboration with Bloomberg LP in 2018 and subsequent re-launch as BNN Bloomberg, Canada’s leading multi-platform business media brand. Wednesday’s program also featured several of the program’s top guests over the years and focused on the show’s dedicated viewership of Canadian investors.

Coinciding with this milestone, BNN Bloomberg also announced the launch of all-new digital financial data on BNNBloomberg.ca and the BNN Bloomberg app. The new digital data platform is powered by Bloomberg, whose financial data is recognized internationally for its accuracy, depth and reliability. The thousands of popular stock profile pages on BNN Bloomberg’s website and app now feature a new “Stock Scorecard” on each stock profile, adding metrics like market capitalization, one-year total return, and much more.

Also on Wednesday, BNN Bloomberg launched free real-time data for all TSX Venture exchange stocks, as well as listings from the NEO Exchange (currently presented in real time) and Western Canadian Select (WCS), the benchmark energy price for Canada’s heavy oil industry. In 2017, BNN Bloomberg was the first media company to give investors free access to real-time stock quotes from the Toronto Stock Exchange. This service is now extended to stocks on the Venture and NEO.

“As we reach this remarkable milestone, BNN Bloomberg continues to find new and innovative ways to deliver vital financial news to investors across the country,” said Wendy Freeman, president of CTV News. “We are very proud to celebrate BNN Bloomberg’s evolution into Canada’s multi-platform leader in business news coverage, and we’re very excited for the next 20 years.”

“For two decades, we have strived to be the go-to information source for Canadian investors, and along the way we’ve built what was a single channel into an industry-leading brand,” said Grant Ellis, general manager of BNN Bloomberg. “When we began this journey, we were just trying to stay on the air. Now we reach millions of Canadians each week through our television channel, digital properties, and iHeartRadio Canada stations, including our very own BNN Bloomberg 1410 in Vancouver.”

The channel launched on Sept. 1, 1999 in a small rental studio in downtown Toronto during a time of airline takeovers, sky-high tech stock prices, and a long bull-run for stocks. While these stories seem to be back with a vengeance, change has been a constant over the last two decades in Canadian business, and BNN Bloomberg has always kept in step with changing times.

A key component in the organization’s evolution was the launch of its partnership in 2018 with Bloomberg LP, the world leader in business news and data. With the partnership, BNN Bloomberg launched the weekday program Bloomberg Markets, which is co-produced with Bloomberg Television and distributed around the world.