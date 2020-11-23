Are you looking for a stock?

    44m ago

    Boralex signs $283M deal for controlling interests in seven U.S. solar power plants

    The Canadian Press

    A solar panel farm in Barcelona, Spain. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

    A solar panel farm in Barcelona, Spain. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    MONTREAL - Boralex Inc. has signed a deal to buy controlling interests in seven solar power plants in the United States from Centaurus Renewable Energy LLC and other investors for $283 million.

    The deal includes five solar plants in California, one in Alabama and one in Indiana.

    CRE and other investors will retain certain non-controlling interests in the assets.

    The operations were commissioned between 2014 and 2017 and benefit from long-term power purchase agreements.

    Boralex chief executive Patrick Lemaire says the acquisition will mark the company's entry into the California, Alabama and Indiana markets and will be a springboard to further development.

    The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.