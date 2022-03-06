(Bloomberg) -- Oil roared above $135 a barrel at the start of what is set to be another tempestuous week after the White House said it was discussing an embargo on Russian supplies in a move that is set to fan supply fears in an already jittery market.

Brent jumped as much as 18% to $139.13, building on last week’s 21% surge as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered fears of a brutal supply crunch, before paring gains. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration and its allies are discussing an embargo of Russian oil, as pressure mounts to hit back harder at the invasion of Ukraine by squeezing exports from Russia’s key energy industry.

While traders, shippers, insurers and banks have been increasingly wary of taking on or funding purchases of Russian barrels, a formal embargo would increase the uncertainty that led to Brent trading in its biggest range since the launch of the futures contract in 1998. It adds to more bullish news over the weekend, with Saudi Arabia hiking prices of its main crude blends and Libya saying its production has fallen because of a political crisis in the North African nation, although progress on nuclear talks with Iran offers the prospect of some relief in the longer term.

“We have plenty of twists and turns to come,” Mike Muller, Vitol’s head of Asia, said Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based consultant and publisher Gulf Intelligence. “While I think the world is already pricing in the fact there’ll be an inability to take in a serious amount of Russian oil in the western hemisphere, I don’t think we’ve priced in everything yet.”

