(Bloomberg) -- The government of British Columbia said it recently identified sophisticated cybersecurity incidents involving government networks.

“There is no evidence at this time that sensitive information has been compromised,” Premier David Eby said in a statement Wednesday. “However, the investigation is ongoing and we have more work to do to determine what information may have been accessed.”

The BC government said it’s working with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and other agencies to determine the extent of the incidents, and to add measures to protect data and systems. It’s also told the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

