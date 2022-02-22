(Bloomberg) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. jumped in after hours trading after the company said it would sharply reduce advertising spending for sports betting after accomplishing its customer acquisition goals.

“You are going to see us dramatically curtail our traditional media spend effectively immediately,” Caesars Chief Executive Officer Tom Reeg told investors on a conference call Tuesday. “We set out to become a significant player and it’s happened significantly quicker than we thought.”

Caesars quickly captured the No. 1 spot in the New York mobile sports betting market after the state allowed such wagers last month. But the cost of reaching customers, which includes cash incentives and TV advertising, is an expensive one. Wynn Resorts Ltd. said last year it would cut back its sports betting marketing spending after previously saying it would spend $100 million over the football season.

Last week, shares of DraftKings Inc. tumbled after the company announced lower-than-expected customer numbers in the fourth quarter and a higher-than-expect loss for the coming year. Reeg said Caesars would largely confine marketing spending to new states. The company offers sports betting in 22 markets now.

Caesars jumped nearly 6% in after hours trading after Reeg made his remarks. The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $2.6 billion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $581 million.

