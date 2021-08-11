Canada Goose reports Q1 revenue more than doubled compared with last year

TORONTO -- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a net loss of $56.7 million in its latest quarter as its revenue more than doubled compared with a year ago.

The maker of luxury winter parkas says the loss amounted to 51 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 27, compared with a loss of $50.1 million or 46 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in what was the company's first quarter totalled $56.3 million, up from $26.1 million a year ago.

Canada Goose says global e-commerce revenue rose 80.8 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it lost 45 cents per diluted share, compared an adjusted loss of 35 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 54 cents per share and $49.7 million in revenue, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

