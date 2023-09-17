(Bloomberg) -- Canada will contribute C$33 million ($24.4 million) to a UK-led partnership that will deliver air defense missiles to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

The partnership, which was established in June and includes Denmark and the US, is “providing Ukraine with hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure,” Canada’s Defense Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Sunday.

The contribution is part of the C$500 million in new funding for military assistance for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June.

