(Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. has named Dave McCann to become the new global head of investor relations, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

McCann will step into the post permanently with “unanimous” support from the chief executive office, the memo said. The announcement came after McCann started overseeing investor relations on an interim basis for more than a month.

“We are confident that Dave will do an exceptional job positioning our global investor relations and fundraising programs for continued long-term success,” Bill Conway, interim chief executive officer, wrote in the note. “The segment leadership looks forward to continued close collaboration as we strive to capture opportunities to create long-term value for our investors in this rapidly changing and highly competitive investment environment.”

McCann is formally succeeding Nathan Urquhart, who is set to leave Carlyle at the end of the year. Urquhart will become president at Coatue Management, according to a Coatue letter to investors that confirmed a Bloomberg News report in August.

McCann joined Carlyle in 2014 and is a partner based in New York and Toronto, according to his profile on the firm’s website. Prior to joining the buyout firm, he was the head of asset management distribution for Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc. He also had stints at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and TD Capital.

The appointment of McCann marks a new path for the private equity behemoth, which had recently undergone an about-face with the unexpected exit of former chief executive officer Kewsong Lee.

Read more: Carlyle Founders Balked at Ceding Power to Their Chosen CEO

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.