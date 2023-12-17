(Bloomberg) -- Texas officials lifted a shelter-in-place order after asking some local residents to stay at home following a chemical release at Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay Refinery.

“Multiple agencies have been conducting air monitoring, and all readings in the affected areas and throughout the city are normal,” Texas City officials said in a Facebook post. “We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

All roadways initially shut down around the refinery are now opened, the post said.

A local ABC News affiliate said that sulfur dioxide was released, citing officials, but no injuries had been reported.

Under federal guidelines, residents were instructed to stay inside and reduce airflow in their homes by turning off furnaces, heaters and air conditioners.

The refinery suffered a fire last week, which occurred at a sour water tank and didn’t appear to impact operations, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

