(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is re-routing offshore Israeli natural gas shipments to Egypt through a pipeline in Jordan after the Hamas attacks prompted the shutdown of the Tamar field in the Mediterranean Sea.

“Following the instruction by the Ministry of Energy to shut-in production at the Tamar Production Platform and the security situation in the south of Israel, all exports to Egypt have been re-routed via the FAJR pipeline,” Chevron said in an email on Tuesday.

