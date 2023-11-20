(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s economy expanded more than forecast in the third quarter led by the mining sector, as the central bank started easing monetary policy.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the July-September period from a year earlier, more than the 0.2% median forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The economy grew 0.3% compared to the prior three months, the central bank reported Monday.

Mining output rose 4.6%, while the rest of the economy suffered a slight contraction, of 0.1%, the bank said in its report. Construction activity fell by 0.8%, while the category including wholesale, retail, restaurants and hotels tumbled by 2.9%. Manufacturing output shrank by 1.2%.

The central bank started cutting rates in July, as inflation slows toward target. Even after the better-than-forecast third quarter expansion, Chile’s economy is on track for near-zero growth this year, the worst performance among major Latin American countries after Argentina.

The government last month cut its 2023 growth estimate to 0%, according to the Public Finances Report presented congress. The government trimmed its estimate from 0.2% though it kept its forecast for 2.5% growth next year.

Policymakers have cut the key rate by a total of 2.25 percentage points at their last three meetings, to 9%.

