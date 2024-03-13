(Bloomberg) -- China needs to boost domestic demand and adjust its industrial policy to counter rising criticism of overcapacity from the US and Europe, according to a prominent economist who advises the government.

Huang Yiping, dean of the National School of Development at Peking University, on Wednesday said China’s industrial policy is at the heart of the US’ concerns about Chinese overcapacity and the European Union’s anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicle imports. His comments represent a rare admission among government advisers of the external challenges facing President Xi Jinping’s efforts to drive growth by pouring money into manufacturing.

“We should pay serious attention and recognize that this could be an important development in geopolitics,” Huang said during an online forum held by China Macroeconomy Forum, a think tank of the Renmin University of China. “A widespread protectionist wave against Chinese products would be bad for China’s future development and innovation.”

Huang, a former adviser to the central bank who was consulted by Premier Li Qiang as recently as October, is one of few domestic economists commenting on the issue since trade tensions with Europe and the US heated up in recent months. While top policymakers have identified overcapacity as one of the main challenges facing the economy this year, they have proposed few concrete steps to resolve the issue other than a pledge to reduce financing to sectors with too much capacity.

Huang said China should also address its domestic economic imbalance while refuting unreasonable criticisms, which he didn’t identify. The economy’s reliance on investment-driven growth over the past few decades has led to overcapacity in sectors from clothing to steel at different times because domestic consumption is weak compared to investment, he said. The government should improve residents’ income and social welfare to lift overall consumption, he added.

China also needs to make its industrial policy more “efficient, market-oriented and conforming to global economic conditions,” Huang said. Such policy should focus more on helping innovation rather than production, and be phased out when appropriate, he said.

