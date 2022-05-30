China Is on Track to Double Its Solar Panels From Last Year’s Record

(Bloomberg) -- China will add enough new solar power this year to nearly double last year’s record amount of installations as the the country accelerates its clean energy drives.

The nation is set to add 108 gigawatts of solar power to the grid this year, up from 54.88 gigawatts in 2021, state-owned CCTV reported on Monday, citing the National Energy Administration. There are 121 gigawatts of solar projects currently under construction, the NEA said.

China currently has the world’s largest renewable power fleet with 323 gigawatts of solar and 338 gigawatts of wind. President Xi Jinping is aiming for 1,200 gigawatts combined by 2030, but rapid deployment means the country is likely to reach the target years early.

