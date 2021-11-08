Chinese Developer Controlled by Government Is Latest to Plunge
Not even state-owned firms are safe from the deepening rout in Chinese developer bonds.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Not even state-owned firms are safe from the deepening rout in Chinese developer bonds.
Widening inequalities threaten the president’s popularity even as economy booms.
Investor concerns over China Evergrande Group’s debt are shifting to the country’s stronger property companies as a selloff across the industry’s dollar bonds hits higher-quality borrowers.
Australia’s iron ore shipments to China are slowing just as a decline in prices of the key steel-making ingredient is taking hold, potentially weighing on the Aussie dollar and compressing future trade surpluses.
Investor concerns are shifting to China’s stronger property firms as a selloff across the industry’s dollar bonds turns to higher-quality borrowers.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Not even state-owned firms are safe from the deepening rout in Chinese developer bonds.
Sino Ocean Group Holding Ltd., part-owned by the finance ministry, has become the latest property company to see its bonds slump. Its 4.75% note due 2030 fell Monday to as low as 73.48 cents on the dollar, with spreads over comparable Treasuries widening to a record 800 basis points, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
That’s despite the firm being rated investment-grade at two global credit assessors and holding about 54 times more cash and equivalents than China Evergrande Group. Sino Ocean’s shares have been doing better, rebounding 35% from their September low. They rose 3.5% Monday.
Stress in the market for Chinese property bonds is reaching extreme levels as surging borrowing costs make refinancing dollar debt too expensive and a slowing housing market shrinks revenue.
China’s finance ministry controls just under 30% of Sino Ocean’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. State-owned Dajia Insurance Group -- the company that took over most of the operations of troubled Anbang Insurance Group Co. -- holds a similar-sized stake.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.