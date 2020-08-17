Citigroup Inc. asked a federal court to order Brigade Capital Management LP to return its share of more than $900 million that the bank mistakenly wired to Revlon Inc. lenders, some of whom are locked in a bitter fight with the struggling cosmetics giant.

The bank has recouped less than half of the money, which it blamed on a clerical error. Some of the lenders are refusing to give it back, including three firms who claimed Revlon was in default and should have repaid them anyway, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday in New York, Citigroup said it was supposed to make an interest payment on Revlon’s behalf but instead sent a payment that was more than 100 times greater. Brigade has kept about US$175 million of the US$900 million and has refused to repay the funds “despite crystal-clear evidence that the payments were made in error,” Citigroup said in its complaint.

Brigade is among a lender group also including HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management who sued Revlon over its debt-restructuring tactics. The Citigroup money, an amount equal to the full principal value of the loan, plus accrued interest, landed in their accounts the day after they filed their suit.

The payment was a windfall for some, considering that the loan trades for less than 30 centss on the dollar, signaling that investors have dim hopes of getting a full recovery under normal circumstances.

A representative for Brigade declined to comment.

Brigade “should have known that a surprise repayment of principal could not be made under the governing credit agreement,” Citigroup said. “And it was well aware that virtually no company, let alone a distressed retail and consumer company such as Revlon, would ever make such a substantial repayment while dealing with the significant financial consequences caused by the ongoing pandemic.”

Revlon, controlled by Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, has struggled to remain relevant and stem falling sales amid competition from Estee Lauder Cos. and a host of smaller companies using social media to lure customers. Saddled with nearly $3 billion of debt, the retailer has been hit hard by the pandemic and is seeking to rework its borrowings.

Because of the lender suit, Citigroup had already been in the process of resigning from its administrative role before the payment mishap, the people said.

The case is Citibank NA v Brigade Capital Management, 20-cv-6539, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).