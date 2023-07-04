Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd. has committed to spending $70 million for upgrades to its bottling plant in Calgary.

The money marks the company’s biggest single investment in a facility since at least 2018, and will be used to “build a new, state-of-the-art, on-site, high-density warehouse,” according to a news release.

The upgraded plant will feature a new inventory management system and increased capacity, which the company believes will improve customer service and reduce emissions.

The non-alcoholic beverage sector has seen significant growth in recent years as people look to options other than alcohol.

Global Market Insights estimates the non-alcoholic beer market was worth more than US$22 billion worldwide last year and could be worth almost double that in the next 10 years.

Last week, the Conference Board of Canada reported the sector contributed more than $5 billion to the Canadian economy in 2019.