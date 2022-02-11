(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said it stopped taking orders on a recently launched advanced trading feature after an unverified Twitter user warned of a possible vulnerability.

A Coinbase spokesperson said the company is in touch with the Twitter user to learn more about the issue. Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong also replied to the Twitter user, saying that the company will investigate.

Shortly after, Coinbase Support tweeted it’s disabling retail advanced trading for “technical reasons” and new orders can’t be placed. The issue does not affect simple trading on the company’s main trading platform Coinbase.com or Coinbase Pro, it said.

Later, Armstrong tweeted to the Twitter account, “you’re awesome - a big thank you for working with our team.”

Last November, Coinbase launched the advanced trading functionality on Coinbase.com to a small number of customers. The feature is intended for more experienced traders and enables them to interact directly with the order book, according to the company’s website.

Coinbase shares closed down 5% on to $194.53 on Friday, outpacing losses in the S&P 500 index.

