(Bloomberg) -- The son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro said he would turn over evidence that money from crime found its way into his father’s presidential campaign, according to a prosecutor.

Nicolás Petro received “large sums” from at least one convicted criminal, and put some of the money into his father’s successful 2022 campaign, prosecutor Mario Burgos said during a hearing on Thursday, without specifying the amount.

The campaign failed to duly report these funds to the electoral authority, and also appears to have breached the funding limit laid down by law, the prosecutor said. Nicolás Petro and his exwife laundered some of the remaining funds, he added.

Nicolás Petro pleaded not guilty, while Petro has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

“It was my people who chose me, I owe the election to no one else,” said Petro Thursday following the prosecutor’s revelations, according to remarks published by Semana. He added that he had never ordered any member of his family to commit crimes or to authorize illegal procedures for his campaign to come to power.

Earlier this week, Petro’s son said he would present “new facts” to the court where he is being charged with money laundering and illicit enrichment.

Read more: Colombia President’s Son to Cooperate in Money Laundering Case

(Adds president comments in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.