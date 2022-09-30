(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG rehired health-care mergers and acquisitions banker Nikhil Goel, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Goel, who is based in New York, is set to rejoin the Swiss lender as a managing director, reporting to global co-head of M&A Steve Geller, the people said, asking not to be identified because the hiring isn’t yet public.

Goel resigned last year to join Absci Corp. as chief strategy officer after more than five years at Credit Suisse, where he was last a director. His move back to the bank comes amid both an effort by management to replenish senior ranks after a slew of defections and a comprehensive strategic review. Over the past year, the bank has hired Joel Thompson, Scott Bardo, Eric Francois, Peter Kerrane, Mark Filenbaum as managing directors focused on health-care dealmaking.

Shares of the Zurich-based firm, which this week said its global head of credit products and co-head of global banking are leaving, hit a record low on Thursday.

A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment. Absci and Goel agreed his “employment with the company would end effective as of Sept. 20,” Absci said in a regulatory filing this month. Goel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

