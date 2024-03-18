(Bloomberg) -- Croatia’s highest court said President Zoran Milanovic’s abrupt decision to run in next month’s election to become prime minister is “irreconcilable” with his role as head of state.

Miroslav Separovic, head of the Constitutional Court in Zagreb, said on Monday that Milanovic can’t campaign in the contest, run on a party list or as a candidate for the premiership without resigning his post as president. Milanovic said on Friday he would step down as head of state only after an election victory on April 17.

The decision sets up a potential constitutional standoff as the court grapples with a sitting head of state wading into a highly charged election campaign, saying it may call off the ballot altogether if Milanovic doesn’t comply. Croatia’s constitution spells out the role of president as a non-partisan figure tasked with preserving the stability of the country.

But Milanovic signaled over the weekend that his bid to succeed Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, a bitter rival, will go ahead irrespective of a court ruling. Croatia’s prime minister isn’t directly elected, but put forward by party majorities in parliament, meaning that his bid could succeed whether or not he’s on the ballot.

“President Milanovic has already violated the constitution with his conduct from Friday to today,” Separovic said, pleading with the president to adhere to the court ruling. “We are trying to prevent a constitutional crisis.”

Milanovic last week threw open the parliamentary contest by announcing the bid to lead the opposition Social Democrats. A former prime minister who was elected head of state in 2020, Milanovic remains one of the country’s most popular figures.

A snap poll over the weekend gave Milanovic a slight lead over Plenkovic, whose Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, had been well positioned to secure a third term.

Speaking on Sunday in anticipation of the court ruling, Milanovic lashed out at the judges with a series of insults and vowed to maintain his bid.

“Even if the Constitutional Court judges decide differently, I’ll still be a candidate for prime minister,” Milanovic said in a statement from his office. He raised the possibility of forming a government as a citizen even if he’s barred from running on a party list.

A Milanovic premiership could have repercussions for the European Union as the most recent EU and euro member state shifts on policy. A stalwart supporter of Ukraine under Plenkovic, Croatia could reverse that position with a leader who has been critical of the bloc’s stance against Russia. Milanovic opposed NATO accession for Finland and Sweden and prevented Croatia from hosting officer training for the Ukrainian military.

(Updates with comments from court, Milanovic from fifth paragraph.)

