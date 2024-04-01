(Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. named a board of directors for the first time, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange seeks to reshape itself after pleading guilty last year to US charges of anti-money laundering and sanctions violations.

The seven-member board includes Chief Executive Officer Richard Teng, along with three other company executives - Heina Chen, Jinkai He, and Lilai Wang. The three outside members are Gabriel Abed, who served as ambassador of Barbados to the United Arab Emirates, Arnaud Ventura, managing partner at investment firm Gojo & Co, and Xin Wang, who’s chief executive officer at Bayview Acquisition Corp. The appointments were effective March 7, according to the Abu Dhabi Global Market website.

“The board consists of seven total directors, three of whom are independent directors,” a Binance spokesperson said in an email response. “We are proud to have some of the world’s strongest Web3 leaders advising our company as we enter our next chapter.”

The appointments of the board is seen as some of the first significant changes at Binance under Teng, who became Binance’s CEO in November, — following the compamy’s settlement with US authorities. The firm has not announced its global headquarters yet. Abed, Ventura and Wang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since Binance was founded in China in 2017, the exchange claimed to exist without headquarters. After settling with US authorities in November, Teng indicated that he would establish a more conventional corporate structure, including naming its headquarters and board of directors.

Binance agreed to pay $4.3 billion in February after a US judge approved a plea deal against the crypto exchange. Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao also pleaded guilty to anti-money laundering and sanctions charges. Zhao is expected to be sentenced later in April.

