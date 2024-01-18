(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s chief country officer for South Korea, Sungeun Ahn, is leaving to join Stonepeak Partners and help lead the investment group in the North Asian country, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ahn is joining as chairman of Stonepeak in South Korea and will be based in Seoul, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. He will help boost the investment fund’s business in the Asia Pacific region, with a focus on infrastructure assets such as renewables, energy transition, transportation, logistics and digital infrastructure, the people said.

Representatives for Stonepeak and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Ahn has been Deutsche Bank’s South Korea head since 2013. Prior to that, he was South Korea head at Bank of America Corp. for nine years. He was also head of global corporate finance at Deutsche Bank for two years from 2002 after working at Salomon Smith Barney.

Stonepeak was founded in 2011 and specializes in infrastructure and real-asset investing, with about $58 billion in assets under management as of June, according to its website.

Stonepeak’s Peak Energy Investments Ltd. last month agreed to set up a joint venture with South Korea’s Topinfra Co. to develop and manage solar and battery projects. The fund counts 12 portfolio companies in more than a dozen APAC countries.

Deutsche Bank started its South Korea operations in 1978, covering a range of investment banking services. Last year, the German lender hired Adele Moon as head of debt capital markets in the country, while Samuel Kim was made chairman of APAC mergers and acquisitions. Shinna Oh also joined the investment banking team in Seoul.

