(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. hired Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, two executives once in the running to replace Bob Iger as chief executive officer, to help it evaluate strategic partners for its ESPN sports networks.

Mayer, Disney’s former head of global strategy who oversaw some of the company’s most high-profile acquisitions, and Staggs, Disney’s former chief financial officer and theme-parks chief, will assist ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro on developing and analyzing partners for the business, the company said.

Iger said that Disney was seeking a strategic partner for ESPN in an interview on CNBC earlier this month. Pitaro later said at a conference that the company had seen “a healthy level of interest” in the business from sports leagues as well as technology, marketing and distribution companies.

Mayer and Staggs left the world’s largest entertainment company after being passed over for the CEO role. After exiting Disney, they founded Candle Media with investment from Blackstone Group Inc. and have since acquired businesses including the producer of the CoComelon childrens TV series and Hello Sunshine, the production company co-founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Mayer also served as chairman of DAZN, a sports streaming service.

The newsletter Puck reported earlier on Staggs and Mayer’s hiring.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.