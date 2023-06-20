Step Inside London’s Reimagined National Portrait Gallery
After three years of renovation, the country’s preeminent portrait gallery has new stories to tell.
Amancio Ortega, the billionaire founder of Inditex SA, acquired a warehouse in the Netherlands, marking his first move into European logistics after a buying spree in the United States last year.
Some Canadians have extended the amortization period on their mortgages, and real estate experts say it could bring uncertainty for renewals.
The number of homes for sale in the US fell to record low levels in May, according to real estate brokerage Redfin Corp., as high mortgage rates continue to deter people from moving.
Traders are betting the Bank of England will have to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes to get a handle on inflationary pressures plaguing the economy.
A very unique home in Ontario is up for sale.
Described as “simply amazing,” the dome-shaped house in Centre Wellington, Ont., about 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rec room, a gym and a bar with the asking price of $2.1 million.
Outside the house, the property comes complete with a pool, barn and 5.7 hectares of land.
The listing also notes that the home’s curved shape makes airflow more energy efficient and doesn’t require as many load-bearing walls, making much of the house an open concept.
You can see photos of the home below. Credit goes to Mochrie & Voisin Real Estate Group.