A very unique home in Ontario is up for sale.

Described as “simply amazing,” the dome-shaped house in Centre Wellington, Ont., about 100 kilometres northwest of Toronto, comes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a rec room, a gym and a bar with the asking price of $2.1 million.

Outside the house, the property comes complete with a pool, barn and 5.7 hectares of land.

The listing also notes that the home’s curved shape makes airflow more energy efficient and doesn’t require as many load-bearing walls, making much of the house an open concept.

You can see photos of the home below. Credit goes to Mochrie & Voisin Real Estate Group.