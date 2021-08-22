(Bloomberg) -- Dominion Energy Inc. is reducing output at the Millstone Power Station nuclear plant in Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri blows through the region. But it doesn’t plan to shut the facility.

Generation has been cut to 82% for both units at the 2.1-gigawatt power plant to reduce the risk of any damage from debris during the storm, Dominion spokesman Craig Carper said.

Millstone is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of where Henri came ashore in Rhode Island. It produces enough electricity to power 2 million homes.

