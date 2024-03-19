(Bloomberg) -- As European stocks notch up new records, companies worth a combined $40 billion are dusting off their listing plans in the hopes of tapping the markets as soon as the second quarter.

Italian sneaker brand Golden Goose is likely to be one of the first to go public in the traditionally busy post-Easter period, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Permira-backed company is targeting a valuation of €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to €4 billion in the initial public offering, the people said.

Golden Goose is seeking to list in Milan, where it hopes to be compared to luxury companies like Brunello Cucinelli SpA, according to the people. It’s aiming to be valued at a premium to puffy jacket maker Moncler SpA, which trades at 28 times this year’s estimated earnings, the people said. Golden Goose has been growing faster than some others in the sector, increasing net revenues by 18% last year on a constant currency basis.

The Madrid market is set to be active as well, with auto distributor Astara poised to be next in line for a listing. The company aims to kick off its share sale in April and is targeting a €2 billion valuation, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Astara, which also operates car-subscription and sharing services, is an arm of Spanish holding company Bergé, with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. also owning a stake.

Puig, the beauty group behind brands like Paco Rabanne and Charlotte Tilbury, is also preparing to an IPO that could rank as one of Spain’s biggest-ever listings. The Madrid share sale, expected to take place this summer, could value Puig at as much as €10 billion, the people said.

If the deals move ahead, they would help cement a long-awaited revival of the European IPO market, which has been dragged down by weak investor appetite amid rising rates and inflation for much of the past 18 months. The first big listings are already out the gate, with EQT AB’s skin-care business Galderma Group AG and CVC Capital Partners-backed perfume retailer Douglas AG both working to finish taking investor orders this week.

CVC itself is also preparing to revive its offering as soon as the second quarter, the people said. The private equity firm, which was valued at around $15 billion when it sold a minority stake to Blue Owl Capital Inc. in 2021, could still decide to hold off if sentiment sours.

Buyout firms are planning to bring several portfolio companies to market in the coming months. CVC is readying a first-half listing for its fleet services firm DKV Mobility, which could seeking a valuation of €3.5 billion to €4 billion, the people said.

Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, a German lender backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is considering a listing in the next few months after putting its IPO plans on pause early last year, the people said. Cinven-backed travel technology firm Hotel Beds is also aiming to list in Madrid at a valuation of €4 billion to €5 billion, the people said.

Representatives for Cinven, CVC, Golden Goose, OLB and Puig declined to comment, while Bergé didn’t respond to queries.

--With assistance from Stephan Kahl and Macarena Muñoz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.