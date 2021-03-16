(Bloomberg) -- The buyer of Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion for about $51 million is a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive.

Michael Daffey bought the East 71st Street home, according to Stu Loeser, a spokesman. The sale to an undisclosed buyer was reported last week. Daffey, a former equities-trading head at Goldman, was elevated to chairman of the trading business before leaving the New York-based firm recently.

Proceeds from the sale of the mansion, which was listed at $88 million, are going to a compensation fund for women who accused Epstein of sexual abuse. U.S. prosecutors say “hundreds if not thousands” of photos of nude and partly clothed girls were found at the property. The late financier was charged with sex trafficking of minors and then found dead in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide.

“Mr. Daffey had never previously been in the home nor did he ever meet its owner, but he is a big believer in New York’s future and will take the other side of all the people who say the city’s best days may be in the past,” Loeser said in an e-mailed statement.

Business Insider reported earlier that Daffey was the buyer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.