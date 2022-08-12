(Bloomberg) -- A former Platinum Partners fund manager was found guilty of engaging in a fraud scheme to rig a bond vote at an an oil and gas company.

Daniel Small was accused of conspiring with Mark Nordlicht, Platinum’s co-founder, in a scheme to defraud bondholders of Black Elk Energy Offshore LLC of the proceeds of a lucrative asset sale. He was convicted on two of three charges on Friday by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York.

Prosecutors said while Platinum was experiencing a liquidity crisis, it had a controlling stake in Houston-based Black Elk. The US alleged Small conspired with Nordlicht and others to rig a Black Elk bondholder vote related to a $150 million bond offering by concealing Platinum’s majority control of its bonds.

After Small, Nordlicht and his co-defendants gained control of about $98 million of Black Elk’s outstanding bonds on the open market, prosecutors said, they concealed their ownership and rigged a consent solicitation vote so the proceeds of the sale would be paid to Platinum insiders ahead of other bondholders, even though they had priority.

After the rigged vote was complete, federal prosecutors in the office of Breon Peace said Small, Nordlicht and their co-conspirators took millions of dollars from the sale for themselves, friends and relatives, including $7 million for Nordlicht’s father while Small collected $100,000.

Prosecutor Lauren Elbert told jurors in closing arguments Wednesday that Small, Nordlicht and others were motivated by greed.

Small, 53, was convicted of one count of securities fraud and a charge of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The jury acquitted him on a wire fraud conspiracy count.

After Friday’s verdict, Cogan declined to schedule a sentencing date for Small. He asked both sides to submit written arguments on whether he should overturn the verdict and acquit Small.

Small’s lawyer Seth Levine told jurors Wednesday in closing arguments that the rules about which Platinum bondholder affiliates were allowed to vote were so complicated that even lawyers consulting on the transaction gave conflicting advice. He argued Small may have made a mistake but didn’t commit any crimes.

Levine, who argued at trial there were serious flaws in the government’s case, said Friday he intends to raise them in his motion for acquittal.

“We are appreciative that Dan Small has been acquitted in part, and we look forward to addressing the remaining serious defects in the case and achieving full justice for Dan,” he said.

Nordlicht and Platinum’s co-chief investment officer, David Levy, were convicted of defrauding bondholders in the scheme in July 2019 after a nine-week trial. But US District Judge Brian Cogan tossed Levy’s conviction and ordered a new trial for Nordlicht. A federal appeals court in Manhattan then reinstated both convictions, concluding Cogan had abused his discretion. Both Nordlicht and Levy await sentencing.

Platinum boasted some of the most impressive returns in the hedge fund industry for more than a decade, including 17% average gains through 2015 for the flagship fund, Platinum Partners Value Arbitrage. But prosecutors said at Nordlicht’s trial that the fund invested heavily in oil and gas ventures like Black Elk, which performed significantly below the valuations Nordlicht and Levy attributed to them.

The case is US v Nordlicht, 16-cr-640, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

