(Bloomberg) -- The French government reduced electric vehicle subsidies it grants to the wealthiest half of the population and suspended a state-financed leasing plan as it seeks to avoid overspending and tries to target support to the middle class.

A decree published Tuesday reduces the maximum €5,000 ($5,386) bonus by €1,000 for the top 50% of households based on wealth. For businesses, aid was abolished for car purchases and reduced by €1,000 for commercial vehicles.

The decree also confirmed plans to suspend a subsidized electric vehicle leasing program. Government officials briefing reporters on the decisions said 50,000 requests were submitted for the plan, while the government had budgeted for 20,000.

The changes will ensure spending is better targeted and does not overshoot the initial €1.5 billion budget allocated for the transition to green vehicles, the officials said.

