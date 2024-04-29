(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors are investigating allegations that oil and gas company Wintershall Dea misled the public about its sustainability efforts.

The Frankfurt prosecutors’ office confirmed to Bloomberg News that it has opened a proceeding on the matter. Wintershall Dea is currently reviewing the allegations, which it believes are unfounded, spokesman Stefan Leunig said by email.

The group Environmental Action Germany (DUH) said earlier Monday that prosecutors opened an investigation after it had filed a criminal complaint in February claiming that Wintershall Dea violated its reporting duties regarding its environmental and climate impact. Wintershall Dea either misrepresented or omitted legally required elements in its annual report, the DUH alleged.

Prosecutors have begun initial proceedings against members of Wintershall Dea’s management and supervisory boards, the DUH said in its statement.

