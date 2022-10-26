(Bloomberg) -- Global equity investors parsed mixed messages Thursday as Chinese shares looked set for further recovery while weak tech earnings clouded the outlook for US stocks. Treasury yields fell.

US-listed Chinese stocks rallied and futures for Hong Kong equities indicated a second day of gains was likely Thursday following sharp losses after President Xi Jinping tightened his grip on the country over the weekend.

Australian stocks opened higher and Japanese shares fell. US futures gained ground after Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. dragged the S&P 500 lower on Wednesday. Meta fell 19% in after-hours trading following third-quarter results. Korea-listed Samsung Electronics Co. traded flat after reporting weak profits.

The dollar traded flat after falling on Wednesday. The rate on the 10-year Treasury yield dropped back to 4%. The benchmark US yield has dropped about 24 basis points over the past two days.

Amid the challenges for equities investors, central banks are providing some optimistic signals that less aggressive monetary tightening may be on the horizon. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates by a smaller amount than expected on Wednesday, adding to suggestions that the Federal Reserve is also getting closer to shifting down in gears.

A contraction in services and manufacturing and fewer new home sales showed the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy seem to bearing some fruit. Still, economists expect the Fed to hike by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row when it meets next week.

“The only reprieve that will cause them to pause will be signs that inflation is subsiding and we’re not quite there,” said Nancy Daoud, a private wealth adviser at Ameriprise Financial, in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “They will stick to their guns and raise rates in November and again in December.”

The European Central Bank is also projected to hike by 75 basis points later Thursday.

Oil gained further ground after touching the highest level in about two weeks after US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a deal with Iran would be unlikely to advance in the short term. Traders placed bets on a soaring price for aluminum as the US considers adding the metal to sanctions against Russia, a major producer.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 8:26 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3%

The S&P ASX Index rose 0.3%

Hang Seng futures rose 2.1%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0087

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1870 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $20,820.68

Ether rose 1.4% to $1,574.67

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 4.00%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $88.15 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

