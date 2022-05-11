(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google, which failed to find a consumer audience for its internet-connected glasses about a decade ago, on Wednesday presented a prototype of augmented reality glasses aimed at the general public.

In a brief demonstration at its annual I/O developer conference, the company showed glasses using an AR version of Google Translate. The company didn’t say when the glasses would be ready for consumers, but Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai indicated Google has a “long way to go” before releasing them.

“It’s important we design in a way that’s built for the real world and doesn’t take away from it,” Pichai said.

The company has long offered an enterprise-focused Google Glass headset, but the device has sold poorly after being panned as a consumer product. Google’s new AR glasses will rival ongoing efforts from Meta Platforms Inc. and Apple Inc., which are developing similar products.

