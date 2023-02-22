Google to Cut 240 Jobs in Ireland as Part of Global Layoffs

(Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. will cut 240 jobs from its operations in Ireland as part of a reduction in its global workforce.

The company is cutting 85 sales roles, 80 engineering and technology jobs and 75 support function roles, according to a person familiar with the matter and an email to employees seen by Bloomberg News.

The job losses represent a 4.3% cut in Google’s 5,500-strong Irish workforce, less than the global 6% headcount reduction being implemented across the company.

A collective consultation will begin on Feb. 23, according to the email.

The around 75 support function roles to be impacted include positions in people operations and finance, it said. “Employee representatives will receive more details on specific business area proposals during the consultation process.”

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney was notified of proposed collective redundancies by Google on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Department of Enterprise said in an emailed statement.

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik described the job cuts as “significant,” despite being less severe than the level across Google’s global operations. Staff have been informed as well as local public representatives, she said.

