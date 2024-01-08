GSK’s CEO Is Hunting for Acquisitions to Keep Up Drugmaker’s Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- GSK Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is looking for acquisitions in the drugmaker’s core business areas to keep up the “tremendous momentum” she sees heading into 2024.

Walmsley said Monday that she’s watching for deals that would expand the UK company’s existing pipeline in vaccines, specialty medicines, infectious diseases, respiratory drugs and oncology. The company is pursuing a number of development areas as it prepares for the loss of exclusivity on some of its best-selling drugs, including a key HIV treatment later this decade.

“I feel really good on the progress we are making for the chapter beyond that over the next five years,” Walmsley said in an interview at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

GSK raised its guidance for the second time in November as demand surged for its Arexvy vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus in older adults. The company also boosted its sales outlook for specialty medicines, including cancer treatments. Its drug Jemperli was recently shown to help extend the lives of patients with endometrial cancer in a late-stage test, suggesting the medicine could become a top seller.

