(Bloomberg) -- Guatemalan authorities say they have deported 2,374 migrants to Honduras who were part of a caravan trying to reach the U.S.

Another 955 have been sent to immigration offices, Guatemala’s immigration institute said.

A caravan of at least 6,000 people left Honduras last week in a bid to reach the U.S., believing that incoming President Joe Biden will improve treatment of migrants. Guatemalan soldiers and riot police blocked highways to prevent the group from advancing, beating some with sticks and launching tear gas.

Some migrants continued through Guatemala in smaller groups, while others remain stuck near the Honduran border, according to Honduran newspaper La Prensa.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.