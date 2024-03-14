12h ago
Harris to Visit Minneapolis Abortion Clinic, Stressing Key Issue
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a health center in Minneapolis where abortions are performed, underscoring a determination by Democrats to make reproductive rights a centerpiece of the 2024 election campaign.
Harris on Thursday plans to tour the center, which also provides birth control and other services, and talk to the staff, according to a White House official.
President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address last week assailed his Republican rival, Donald Trump, over his efforts to restrict abortion. Trump appointed three conservative justices to the US Supreme Court, which in 2022 overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that for nearly half a century had affirmed a constitutional right to the procedure.
The trip to Minnesota, which was reported earlier by the New York Times, marks the sixth stop of the vice president’s “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, the White House said.
Several states swiftly enacted abortion bans in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. That energized voters who opposed or had misgivings about the prohibitions and they helped propel Democratic candidates to victory in the 2022 midterm elections and in races last year.
