4h ago
Here Are the Key Takeaways From US CPI Report for May
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Here are the key takeaways for the US May consumer price index data released Tuesday:
- Annual inflation moderated to 4% in May, the slowest pace since March 2021. A 3.6% decline in energy prices supported the deceleration.
- Core prices — which exclude the volatile food and energy categories — rose 0.4% on a monthly basis. Used cars, auto insurance, clothing and personal care were some of the categories behind that increase.
- Though a 0.4% gain is still too high for the Fed, Tuesday’s reading is unlikely to change central bankers’ minds as they convene in Washington.
- A pause in the Fed’s tightening campaign is still largely anticipated this week. Officials will likely welcome the deceleration in overall CPI, though the elevated core number will continue to be a concern and bolster the case for a hike next month.
- Some categories that had offered a measure of relief to consumers in recent months, including used cars and food at home, showed renewed strength, a worrisome sign to a central bank looking to combat inflation.
