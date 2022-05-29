(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s next leader John Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during his first visit to China’s capital since his selection as chief executive earlier this month, according to local reports.

Lee is expected to receive a letter approving his appointment, the last formality before he’s sworn into office on July 1, during the four-day trip, the reports said. He plans to hold a press conference at Hong Kong airport upon his return Tuesday afternoon, the South China Morning Post reported.

Local broadcaster Commercial Radio reported Monday that Lee had already received his appointment from the premier, and would meet Xi in the afternoon.

The former police officer will submit his cabinet picks for the central government’s approval while in Beijing, the Post said, citing unidentified people. Lee is expected to discuss with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng a plan to restructure the government, the newspaper reported, adding that he’s likely to meet with Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi, who oversees the Communist Party’s leading group on Hong Kong and Macau affairs.

Lee’s trip to the capital will be conducted under a closed-loop system, meaning his entourage won’t be allowed to interact with anyone outside their meetings, the Post reported separately. That mirrors a system used for the Beijing Winter Olympics and a parliamentary summit in March, as China continues to pursue a rigid Covid Zero policy.

This will be Lee’s first sit down with Xi since he was picked earlier this month by a group of some 1,460 election committee members who had been vetted for their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. He ran unopposed.

Lee’s meeting with Xi is considered routine. It’s common practice for the incoming chief executive to visit Beijing to be formally appointed to the role, in line with the Basic Law governing Hong Kong.

The former chief secretary will be formally sworn into office on the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. He’ll face pressure to restore business confidence in the wake of the city’s restrictive hotel quarantine rules and address the affordable housing crisis.

